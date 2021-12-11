Girl who left her doll for slain Mesquite officer's children given new doll

article

After a 7-year-old girl in Mesquite left her favorite doll on a fallen police officer's memorial, the community stepped in to get her a new one.

On Saturday, Jayda Cobb went shopping at the American Girl Doll Store" to pick out her favorite doll.

A member of officer Richard Houston's church said he wanted to do this for her because of her heart of gold.

Jayda's mother said the girl was upset when she learned why there was a memorial and wanted to leave her doll in case the officer had children.

One of Houston’s three children saw FOX 4’s Lauren Przybyl's Facebook post about Jayda and commented that the gesture meant so much to them and that her dad would have loved Jayda too.

