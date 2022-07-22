Get a Portillo’s Chicago-style hot dog in North Texas this weekend

A famous Chicago hot dog and Italian beef restaurant chain is coming to North Texas soon. But if you just can’t wait any longer for a Portillo’s hot dog, you can get one this weekend.

Portillo’s will park its food truck at the Truck Yard in The Colony Friday from noon to 9 p.m. or until supplies last. The truck then moves to Harvest House in Denton at 4 p.m. Saturday.

"We’ve been here for the last two weeks just visiting the town," said Luan Alimi, the Portillo’s project manager.

The popular chain has 70 locations in nine states but is expanding to Texas later this year. It is planning to open its first permanent restaurant in Grandscape in The Colony around November or December.

Portillo’s opening Chicago-style hot dog restaurant in North Texas

"We’re looking to have multiple locations. I would say 10 or 20 locations in the Texas area," Alimi said.

Portillo’s is famous for it hot dogs topped with yellow mustard, green relish, onions, tomatoes, celery salt, pickle slices and sport peppers.

Besides hot dogs, Portillo’s also has beef and sausage sandwiches, burgers, chicken sandwiches, salads and pasta on the menu.