Non-profit helping refugees get acclimated to North Texas and celebrate Thanksgiving

While people shared food and fellowship with family and friends, there were hundreds of people who've come to North Texas fleeing persecution and political violence in their native countries, and they celebrated Thanksgiving in America, many for the first time.

A local non-profit is guiding the refugees to a new life in a new land.

Hugs and smiles greeted refugees and asylum seekers at Saint Matthew's Cathedral Episcopal Church in Dallas for the uniquely American holiday of Thanksgiving.

The meal was prepared for them.

"Me and my family, we are, for seven years, refugees in Turkey," Iranian refugee Justin Rahimi said. "After that, we came to the United States one and a half years ago."

They are welcomed to North Texas through the Gateway of Grace non-profit.

"Can you imagine being in a country and not having anyone, not knowing what's going on, and being alone during holidays," said Samira Page, founder and executive director of Gateway of Grace Ministries. "And this is a time where we can reach out and share the love that we have, the big Texan heart, with these people who don't have anybody to go and we are able to help them celebrate."

They were forced to leave their countries. Many assisted the U.S. military, and all have been vetted by government agencies.

This year offers greater challenges.

"One of the biggest needs that arose earlier this year was when Refugee Services of Texas closed and most organizations like us were scrambling to try to serve these families who literally were waiting for rental and healthcare," explained Dennis Page, with Gateway of Grace Ministries. "So that has kind of changed what we did in the latter part of the year."

Volunteers from area churches partner with Gateway of Grace, helping refugees learn English, with job searches, and childcare.

On Thursday, they served Thanksgiving meals.

"This is a wonderful event. Man, when we get a chance to show love to people who have been displaced from all across the world, and what a wonderful way to express whatever religious belief that you have, right? What a wonderful way to express that on a day that we call Thanksgiving here in America," True Lee Missionary Baptist Church Rev. Donald Parrish Jr. said.

Some of the help came from those who've been helped, like Awel Deng, a South Sudan refugee who is now an American citizen.

"It's important for me to give back because I was them, I was new to this country, I was finding my footing and my place and everything, and if feels like so nice to help people," Deng said.

For the hundreds of refugees, from eight different countries, their gratitude went beyond the Thanksgiving meal.

"We are so happy here. We are so happy and thank God for this, and now we have a family, we have a freedom, we have a church, and everything. Thank you so much," Rahimi said.

These families are not just thanksgiving, but thanksliving

Samira was a refugee as a child with her family 28 years ago.

She said the love, support, and grace shown by the church motivated her to start this ministry to refugees.