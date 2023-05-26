Non-profit Refugee Services of Texas to close

Refugee Services of Texas will close its offices in the Lone Star State after 45 years.

The non-profit agency says that it was not able to raise the funds it needs to operate.

Refugee Services of Texas helped refugees in the state resettle and served victims of human trafficking.

The non-profit says all current clients will now be overseen by other resettlement programs in the state or national refugee agencies.

Earlier this month, the group announced it planned to cut staff, close offices in Fort Worth and Houston and pause resettlement efforts for 120 days. Now they say the changes will not be enough.

"It is with heavy hearts that we have come to this decision," said David McKeever, CEO of Refugee Services of Texas. "This agency has faithfully carried out its mission to serve vulnerable populations since its founding in 1978 and has touched thousands of lives along the way. This decision was not made lightly. The Board carefully examined every option and took crucial steps in the weeks leading up to this decision in an attempt to recover RST’s remaining operations after severe budget shortfalls, but we are now forced to close our doors."

150 employees are expected to be affected by the closure. Refugee Services of Texas says its employees may be eligible to receive employment opportunities from new existing refugee agencies.

"We wish to thank all of our employees and the thousands of supporters and volunteers who have helped Refugee Services of Texas touch so many lives over the years," said McKeever. "We urge them to continue this important work and find ways to volunteer at other resettlement agencies who will certainly need their help."

The Dallas office of Refugee Services of Texas will now be managed by the national refugee agency Church World Service.

In total, Refugee Services of Texas served 976 refugee resettlement clients between Oct. 1, 2022, and April 30, 2023.