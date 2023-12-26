One person is dead after a shooting on Christmas morning in Garland.

Police were called to Chandelier Cafe and Lounge on West Walnut Street just before 8 a.m. Christmas morning.

First responders found 34-year-old Fuad Baranja in the parking lot with an apparent gunshot wound. Baranja was taken to the hospital where he died on Tuesday morning.

Witnesses told police that there was a fight that led to the shooting.

24-year-old Johnny Lewis III was arrested and charged with murder for the shooting.

Johnny Lewis III (Source: Garland Police)

Lewis is in the Garland Detention Center, where he is being held without bond.

Police are investigating the shooting.