Garland bike shop employee found murdered inside store, police say

Garland police are investigating the death of an employee at a Garland bicycle shop.

On Thursday morning, an employee for Don Johle's Bike World on Broadway Boulevard called police saying he arrived to open the business, but found the internal metal gates were left open.

Police say the doors were locked and there was no sign of forced entry into the building.

When officers entered the building they found a man dead inside, who was identified as an employee of the store.

Garland police say they are investigating the incident as a homicide.