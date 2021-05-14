Galleria Dallas pop-up market features women-owned businesses

A dozen women-owned businesses are being featured this weekend at an outdoor pop-up market at Galleria Dallas.

Vendors at the Alley Market will donate 10 percent of sales to Genesis Women’s Shelter. Its mission is to provide safety, shelter and support for women who have experienced domestic violence.

Items for sale at the market include everything from luxury maternity wear, custom hats, skincare, jewelry, desserts and even build-your-own bouquets.

"We're trying to get people to come on over the plant and flower side. Become a plant mom, plant dad. We got a lot for people to choose from," said Lashune Edmond, Delilah Jean Floral Boutique.

"I would encourage you to come out and support some small business, support Genesis and some local community groups that have probably been hurting," said Amy Opsal, local artist.

The market takes place in the Galleria Dallas’ outdoor alley area Friday and Saturday.