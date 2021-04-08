Funeral held for Allen family killed in murder-suicide

Hundreds of mourners gathered to say goodbye to an Allen family killed in a murder-suicide.

Police say Farhan and Tanvir Towhid killed their parents, sister and grandmother last weekend in Allen before taking their own lives.

A suicide note posted on Farhan's Instagram account detailed years of depression.

The funeral on Thursday was a tribute to the lives lost at the Islamic Association of Allen.

"Through this tragedy, we are brought together in love in comfort in faith in sorrow and in sympathies," a speaker at the funeral said.

The burial was followed by Thursday’s funeral service.

