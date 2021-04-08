Funeral held for Allen family killed in murder-suicide
ALLEN, Texas - Hundreds of mourners gathered to say goodbye to an Allen family killed in a murder-suicide.
Police say Farhan and Tanvir Towhid killed their parents, sister and grandmother last weekend in Allen before taking their own lives.
A suicide note posted on Farhan's Instagram account detailed years of depression.
The funeral on Thursday was a tribute to the lives lost at the Islamic Association of Allen.
"Through this tragedy, we are brought together in love in comfort in faith in sorrow and in sympathies," a speaker at the funeral said.
The burial was followed by Thursday’s funeral service.
