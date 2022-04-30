Funeral held in Arlington for guardsman who drowned on Texas border

article

The Texas National Guard member who died trying to save two migrants in the Rio Grande was laid to rest Sunday.

The funeral for 22-year-old Bishop Evans was held at Koinonia Christian Church in southeast Arlington.

Evans went missing on Friday, April 22.

His body was recovered from the river on Monday.

RELATED: Guardsman who drowned on Texas border had no float device

The people Evans tried to save survived and were arrested on drug smuggling charges.

Advertisement

He will be laid to rest at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery.