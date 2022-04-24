Texas Guardsman missing after border rescue attempt is from Arlington

article

Authorities have identified the Texas National Guard soldier who went missing while trying to rescue migrants in a river along the U.S.-Mexico border as a 22-year-old from Arlington.

The soldier, identified as Texas Army National Guard Specialist Bishop E. Evans, has been missing since Friday morning. Evans joined the Texas Army National Guard in May 2019.

He jumped into the Rio Grande outside Eagle Pass to save two migrants who appeared to be drowning in strong currents.

Evans left his gear onshore, but never returned.

He may be the first guardsman to die since Texas Governor Greg Abbott began Operation Lone Star in March 2021.

Officials said both migrants he was trying to save made it to shore and were taken into custody by the Border Patrol.

They said the migrants were involved in illicit transnational narcotics trafficking