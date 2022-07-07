Fundraiser to be held for Haltom City officers injured in shootout

article

A benefit event will be held Friday to support the three Haltom City officers shot Saturday during a shootout with a gunman who murdered two people.

Corporal Zach Tabler and Officer Jose Avila remain in the hospital. Officer Tim Barton is recovering at home with his family.

Haltom City police said the two officers still hospitalized have a long road to recovery and are still scheduled for surgeries.

Police said all three are in good spirits as the investigation is handed over to the Texas Rangers.

The fundraising event will benefit the three officers. It will be held from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Cowtown Brewing, 1301 E. Belknap St., in Fort Worth.

The shootout with police happened July 2, after officers were called to the 5700 block of Diamond Oaks Drive about a shooting.

Before officers responded, police said the suspect, 28-year-old Edward Freyman, shot and killed 33-year-old Collin Davis and 32-year-old Amber Tsai.

Freyman also reportedly shot an elderly neighbor who reported the shooting to police. She was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police said she was set to have a surgery.

Responding officers were immediately met with gunfire from the suspect inside the home, resulting in the three officers being injured.