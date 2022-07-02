3 officers injured, 2 civilians killed in Haltom City shooting, police say

After a manhunt through a Haltom City neighborhood, police said three officers were injured and two people were killed during an officer-involved shooting Saturday evening.

Authorities remain on scene off Diamond Oaks Drive in Haltom City.

Multiple police departments are on scene, including Fort Worth, Haltom City, North Richland Hills, and DPS.

The suspect was located and is dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He had a "military-style" rifle and handgun near him when he was found.

Three Haltom City police officers were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said a call came in from a distressed female just before 7 p.m. that shots were fired at a home off Diamond Oaks.

Just minutes later, more shots fired.

Police said a man and woman were found dead inside a home.

It’s unclear if the suspect lived in the home where police were initially called to or how he knew the victims.

A manhunt was underway for the suspect.

Officers did exchange of gunfire with him, but police are continuing to investigate that.

Nearby residents were told to shelter in place.

No further details have been released as the investigation continues.