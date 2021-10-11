Frustrations mount as Southwest Airlines cancels more flights

article

Southwest Airlines has a lot of angry and frustrated customers after their weekend plans were affected by thousands of flight cancelations. And getting on another flight will not be easy.

The airline issued a statement Sunday night saying it was working to recover its operations, but that customer service wait times would be longer than usual.

There were some long lines Monday morning at Dallas Love Field, much longer than a typical Monday morning.

According to FlightAware.com, Southwest has canceled 9% of its flights systemwide, which translates to about 325 flights.

FlightAware.com reports Southwest cancelled more than 1,000 flights on Sunday alone and had 808 cancellations on Saturday.

"Haven’t seen our bags for two days. We’ve been in the same clothes for 48 hours," said Lorielle Dean, a traveler in Phoenix.

"A roller coaster. Okay we made it. No, we didn’t. We made it. No, we didn’t. We’re trying to get from California to Florida. We made it to Arizona in two days," added Tim Stieren, another traveler in Phoenix.

One man FOX 4 spoke to had his flight to New York’s LaGuardia canceled and he was hoping to catch a later flight on Monday morning.

"At least I live here so if anything, I don’t have to go back to a hotel and wonder when I’m gonna get home. So, I can always go home if I have to go another day," Jason Lorance said.

"The problem is they are not updating anything. They are not updating to tell you, oh we have been canceled because of this, because of weather, because of mechanical problems, nothing," said Judy Mburu, who is from New Jersey.

In a statement, the airline is placing the blame on air traffic control issues and disruptive weather.

However, a Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson is offering a different view from the airline, saying the air traffic control issues ended on Friday.

Last week, the Southwest Airlines pilots’ association filed a motion to block the airline’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for pilots. But the association issued a statement over the weekend saying it had no connection to any of this weekend’s fight delays or cancelations.

In that same statement released by Southwest Sunday, the airline expressed appreciation for its customers’ patience. It did not specify how long it expected to have delays and cancelations.