Southwest Airlines sees delays, cancellations due to weather

Southwest Airlines alerted passengers of delays through the weekend due to weather and its impact on the air traffic control system.

"We experienced significant impact in the Florida airports yesterday evening after an FAA-imposed air traffic management program was implemented due to weather and resulted in a large number of cancellations," the company said in a statement Saturday to FOX Television Stations.

"We are working hard behind the scenes to minimize challenges and fully recover the operation as we take care of displaced Crews and Customers as quickly as possible," the statement continued. "We will continue to reset our network today and hope to return to close to normal operations as we move into Sunday."

RELATED: Sunny and hot day -- but watch out for rip currents at the beach

The company also tweeted about the disruption Saturday afternoon.

"ATC issues and disruptive weather have resulted in a high volume of cancellations throughout the weekend while we work to recover our operation," the post read. "We appreciate your patience as we accommodate affected Customers, and Customer Service wait times are longer than usual..."

Parts of Florida were expected to see strong to severe storms Saturday evening. Flooding was also possible in some areas.

Other southern states experienced severe weather this week.

RELATED: FOX 35 viewers capture video, photos of waterspout near Daytona Beach

Dozens of people had to be rescued Wednesday night in central Alabama, where the National Weather Service said as much as 13 inches of rain fell, and a south Alabama town temporarily lost its main grocery store when a creek came through the doors of the Piggly Wiggly. Near the coast, heavy rains caused sewage to bubble out of underground pipes.

In south Alabama near the Florida line, water covered some streets in the flood-prone Escambia County towns of Brewton and East Brewton, inundating a shopping center and sending as much as 3 feet of water into the Piggly Wiggly. Two schools had to cancel classes, said Escambia Sheriff Heath Jackson.

In Georgia, the National Weather Service said as many as 6 inches of rain fell in a crescent-shaped area from Columbus to Macon and then northeast toward Athens, Gainesville and South Carolina.

Advertisement

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.

