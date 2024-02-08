Expand / Collapse search

Frost ISD closes campuses due to widespread illness

Navarro County
FROST, Texas - Another North Texas school district is closing all of its campuses due to widespread illness affecting its students and staff.

On Tuesday, Frost ISD notified parents that their kids would need to stay home for the remainder of the week.

The district is allowing high school athletic events to continue as normal.

But students and teachers won’t return to the classroom until Monday.

Frost is located about 60 miles south of Dallas in Navarro County.

Late last month, classes were canceled at Rio Vista, Garner, and Olney ISDs because too many students and staff were out sick.

The CDC reports flu cases are surging across the United States.  

