From slushman to giant snowman, North Texans show off their snowy creations

People across North Texas took the time to have some fun in Tuesday’s snowy and slushy weather.

Plano’s Emergency Management share a picture of a tiny snowman on Twitter.

"Get excited Plano! Looks like we can *finally* build our first snowman of the season! Or should we say "slush" man?" the department said.

Plano Slushman (Plano Emergency Management)

He was a cute but sad-looking little guy and likely didn’t survive very long.

Meanwhile, in the Wise County city of Decatur, a family of FOX 4 viewers made a snowman that’s the real deal.

Decatur Snowman (Leah Alyson)

Leah Alyson shared a picture of her family’s larger-than-life snowman on the FOX 4 Facebook page.

There’s a chance he survived the night but will likely melt with Wednesday’s warmer temperatures.

What did your family build in the snow? Share pictures with FOX 4 on Facebook and Twitter.

You can also submit photos through the FOX 4 WAPP.