Dallas-Fort Worth road conditions fine for most after snowy night

The roads are fine in most of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. With temperatures above freezing Wednesday morning, any snow that did actually accumulate overnight will melt soon enough.

Only a handful of school districts north and west of the Dallas-Fort Worth area will start late Wednesday because of leftover snow on the roads.

Bowie, Chico, Graham, Montague, Muenster and S&S ISDs delayed the start of classes by two hours. Bus routes will also be delayed two hours.

In Cooke County, Gainesville and Sivells Bend ISDs will be closed Wednesday.

About 1-2 inches of snow fell and some of it actually stuck to the ground in those areas closer to the Oklahoma state line where the schools are closed.

The wintry mix turned to steady snowfall in Gainesville around nightfall and reduced visibility. Some drivers pulled into parking lots or gas stations.

"Yeah, it’s just hard to see far, you know, like long distance," one driver said.

People who drove through the more northern parts of Collin and Denton counties also had to hold on tight to their steering wheels as the roads became slick and dangerous Tuesday night.

"It was very slippery. My car was going all over the place," said Maribel Villarreal, who was driving on Interstate 35 toward Gainesville.

Customers at the Buc-ee's along I-35 in north Fort Worth watched large snowflakes fall after the sun went down. That quickly turned to slush that covered parked cars and the grass but didn’t really build up on the ground.

One man said he was surprised by how quickly conditions turned from rain to snow.

"It was wet and slithery out there. Took my time on the highway just trying to get there," said Gary Dunkley, who lives in Fort Worth.

But as of 5 a.m. Wednesday, FOX 4 Traffic reporter Chip Waggoner said there are no major issues on the roads in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

Meteorologist Evan Andrews said the temperature are now above freezing for all of North Texas. Anything that did stick to the ground will melt soon enough.

"We were getting snow around 35-36 degrees yesterday evening. So, it snows. It sticks to the grass. It doesn't stick to the roads. That's the best kind of snow," he said. "It's all in the 30s [now]. Not only is it in the 30s but it's mid-30s so nobody's freezing. You're not going to run into a skating rink on the roadways. It's just wet roads."

It just didn't get cold enough in North Texas for widespread icy conditions like those in Lubbock, Texas.

The National Weather Service in Lubbock said 6 inches of the white stuff fell in Roaring Springs on Tuesday morning.

Things dry out after the system moves through the area.

Temperatures will be chilly for the rest of the week with lows in the 30s Wednesday through Friday.

Things warm up a bit heading into the weekend with a 20% chance of rain on Saturday.