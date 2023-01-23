Monday will be a cool day in Dallas-Fort Worth, but Tuesday things will get interesting with some parts of North Texas potentially seeing snow.

Tuesday will start off cold and rainy for most of our area, with a chance of a wintry mix in the areas north and west of the Metroplex.

The best chance of seeing a wintry mix in the DFW area will be Tuesday evening into the early morning hours Wednesday.

Temperatures are expected to stay above freezing, so you shouldn't expect any snow to stick around until the next morning and there likely won't be any impact on the roads.

Things dry out after the system moves through the area.

Temperatures will be chilly for the rest of the week with lows in the 30s Wednesday through Friday.

Things warm up a bit heading into the weekend with a 20% chance of rain on Saturday.