Frisco police searching for suspects in bizarre jewelry thefts

Frisco police are investigating multiple thefts in the Regents Park area that they believe could be related.

At least two incidents happened in September, with two more happening in November.

In the first two incidents, on Sept. 13 and 27, the victims tell police they were walking near Regents Park when they approached by a black sedan, with a male driver.

A heavy-set white female got out of the car and started talking to the victims, according to Frisco police.

During the talk, the suspect tried to put something around the victims necks, before grabbing the gold chain the victims were already wearing.

The latest incidents, on Nov. 20 and 22, involved a dark-colored SUV occupied by a heavy-set or pregnant white female passenger and a heavy set dark-skinned male driver in his 30s with short curly hair, according to police.

Frisco police say the incident on the 20th was on Bramble Mead Lane.

The male driver of the vehicle told the victim his wife was pregnant and that he needed to find a hospital. The female passenger then told the victim that she reminded her of her mother and gave her a gold ring and necklace. When the victim tried to give the items back the female suspect hugged the victim, removed a gold necklace the victim had been wearing and fled, according to police.

In the Nov. 22nd incident in the area of Starry Night Lane.

According to the victim, the male driver of the vehicle told the victim his wife was pregnant and that he needed to find a hospital. Then a white female exited the car, asking the victim if she was Indian. The suspect then started hugging the victim and putting jewelry on her. When the victim said she didn't want it, the suspect took off the jewelry, including some that the vicitm was already wearing, according to police.

Frisco police say the victims in the thefts have been mostly South Asian women in the 50s and 60s wearing visible jewelry.

Police are asking the public to be vigilant of their surroundings, avoid wearing visible jewelry and be aware if approached by unknown people.