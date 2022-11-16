Frisco police investigate home invasion that left 2 hospitalized

article

Police in Frisco are investigating a home invasion that sent two victims to the hospital after being assaulted early Tuesday morning.

This happened just after 3:15 a.m., at a home in the 11900 block of Grandview Drive.

A victim told police the suspects forced their way into the home, before assaulting multiple victims inside the home.

The suspects fled before officers arrived, but not before restraining the victims and taking "a large sum of cash."

Two of the victims were taken to a hospital. There conditions were not released.

No details were released about arrests or any information on the suspects.

Police said there is no "immediate threat" to the public, adding this appears to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Frisco Police Department at (972) 292-6010. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411 (tip411) or by downloading the Frisco PD app.