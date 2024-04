Frisco police are asking for help finding a 17-year-old they say is critically missing.

Ishika Thakore was last seen on Monday at 11:30 p.m. on Brownwood Drive in Frisco.

(Source: Frisco Police)

Police say Thakore is 5'4", 175 pounds and was last seen wearing a black long sleeve t-shirt with pajama pants.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Frisco Police.