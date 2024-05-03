Donald Trump to speak at NRA Annual Meeting in Dallas

Donald Trump will be the keynote speaker at the annual NRA meeting in Dallas later this month.

The National Rifle Association of America announced that Trump will speak at the event on Saturday, May 18.

It will be Trump's ninth address on the NRA stage.

HARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA - FEBRUARY 09: Republican U.S. presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump speaks at the National Rifle Association presidential forum at the Great American Outdoor Show on February 09, 2024 in Harrisburg, Pennsy Expand

"President Trump's presence at the NRA Annual Meeting is a powerful sign of his ongoing commitment to our constitutional freedoms and the Association’s efforts to protect and advance the Second Amendment rights of every law-abiding American," said Randy Kozuch the Executive Director of NRA-ILA in a statement.

Earlier this year, Trump told NRA members he will roll back gun restrictions put in place by the Biden Administration.

"Every single Biden attack on gun owners and manufacturers will be terminated on my very first week back in office, perhaps my first day," he said at the NRA’s Presidential Forum in Pennsylvania this Februrary.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott will also be on hand to speak during the leadership forum on May 18th.

The 153rd NRA meeting will be held at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.

The event will run from May 17 to 19.

Tickets are not required, but you must be an NRA Member to attend.