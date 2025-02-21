Pipe burst turns Frisco church parking lot into ice rink

The Brief A broken pipe covered the parking lot of a Frisco church in a thick layer of ice on Friday morning. Images from SKY 4 showed excited and curious people slipping and sliding around the de facto ice rink. Ready for warmer temperatures? We'll get above freezing this weekend with spring-like temperatures next week.



The freezing temperatures turned a Frisco church parking lot into a de facto ice rink on Friday morning.

Frisco frozen parking lot

What we know:

There was a pipe burst early Friday morning that covered the parking lot outside the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Coit Road in Frisco in a thick layer of ice.

Video from SKY 4 showed excited and curious people slipping and sliding around.

Image 1 of 6 ▼

Tree branches were broken or weighted down, and icicles that were about a foot long could be seen hanging from light poles.

What we don't know:

Officials haven’t yet commented on the break that caused the winter wonderland.

Burst pipes lead to icy messes

It was the same story on Thursday in Carrollton, where a burst pipe led to roads, cars, and power lines covered in ice.

City officials said a connector between two pipes failed in the bitter cold, and the water started gushing out along Luna Road sometime late Wednesday night. By the time a crew shut the water off at 3:30 a.m., the street looked like a scene from ‘Narnia.’

Dallas-Fort Worth plumbers and restoration companies have been scrambling to help people dealing with a similar problem inside their homes and businesses.

"Water was flowing everywhere. Everywhere," said Gigi Howell, a manager who got the call about a burst pipe in the kitchen at JD’s Hamburgers in Fort Worth. "Lots of squeegees. Lots of manpower."

Omar Ramos was preparing to leave for a work trip when water started pouring into his Downtown Dallas apartment.

"I turn around, and it’s water coming down the wall in my living room," he recalled. "The big fear is obviously the water damage in the walls."

Related article

What to do if you have a burst pipe

What you can do:

The key to mitigating damage after a frozen pipe burst is acting quickly.

Make sure you know where your main water valve is and that you have the proper tools on hand to shut it off.

Experts warn that mold can form if a water leak goes undetected for too long.

Call a plumber and restoration company for help fixing the problem and cleaning up the mess.

Be sure to also take pictures if you plan to file an insurance claim.

Warm and sunny forecast

Tired of the freezing temperatures? Friday is the final day of bitter cold before things start to finally warm up.

According to the FOX 4 Weather team, temperatures will inch above freezing on Friday but won’t rise much beyond that, staying in the 30s throughout the afternoon.

Related article

Temps will continue to rise over the weekend with highs in the upper 40s on Saturday and low 60s on Sunday.

Next week will bring a taste of early spring, with temperatures jumping into the 70s under mostly sunny skies and light winds.