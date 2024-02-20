Judge rules in favor of Dallas megachurch looking to block warehouse construction

A judge has ruled in favor of a megachurch and will temporarily block the construction of a trucking facility in Southern Dallas.

Friendship-West Baptist Church sought a temporary injunction to stop the 200,000-square-foot warehouse on Wheatland Road near the church.

The church argued it would create congestion in a high-traffic area that includes a high school, homes and apartments.

The developer, Stonelake Capital Partners, argued that there is nothing illegal about the project.

Judge Aiesha Redmond of the 160th District Court issued the temporary injunction on Tuesday, one day after a hearing in a courtroom packed with church members.

The temporary injunction puts the developer's process on hold as the church continues its legal fight against the builder.

Records show the non-jury trial is now set for April 15, 2025.