Dallas megachurch hopes to block neighboring warehouse project

A Dallas megachurch is trying to block a builder's plans to put a trucking facility near their campus.

Members of the Friendship-West Baptist Church packed a courtroom Monday where the church's leader is trying to get a temporary injunction on the building project.

The developer wants to build a 200,000-square-foot warehouse near the church's property. It’s located on Wheatland Road near I-20.

The church argues it would create congestion in a high-traffic area that includes a high school, homes and apartments.

The developer argues that there is nothing illegal about the project.

"We do not want Wheatland Road to be damaged further with 18-wheelers," said Rev. Dr. Frederick Haynes. "On top of that, we don't want the danger 18-wheelers are going to cause and bring to both the environment as well as to our seniors, our students."

A temporary injunction would put the developer's process on hold as the church continues its legal fight against the builder.

The judge on Monday did not make a ruling and says that will come at a later date.