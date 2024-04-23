Foxtrot Market closes all 4 Dallas locations as part of nationwide shutdown

A coffee company with several locations in North Texas closed suddenly on Tuesday.

Foxtrot Market customers reported getting kicked out while waiting for their orders. Employees say they have no idea if they're getting severance.

Isabella Latuso was left baffled Tuesday morning. The 23-year-old was told out of the blue by management to leave the Foxtrot coffee shop located off Knox Street in Dallas.

"As I was leaving, I saw the note on the front door that said, ‘Dear Knox neighbors, we are so sorry to close the doors effective immediately. We will miss you all,’" she recalled.

Dom’s Kitchen & Market and Foxtrot abruptly announced Tuesday in a statement that they’re immediately closing all stores just a few months after the boutique grocers merged.

The closure affects more than 30 Foxtrot markets across the country, including four in Dallas.

The company announced plans to file for bankruptcy protection, leaving customers with questions and employees without a job.

"Shocking because no one was given any notice or anything," Latuso said.

In Chicago, a sign was posted saying "Closed forever. Not a joke. $180 million in the hole."

Foxtrot on Armitage in Chicago (Credit: Nick Endre) (Credit: Nick Endre)

In Dallas, all locations were deserted.

At the Greenville location, the store is closed with a number for assistance.

Even Foxtrot store managers say there was no warning. They tell FOX 4 off-camera that it came as a shock to all the staff, plus they received no severance pay.

In a statement, Foxtrot said there were no viable options other than sudden closure.

Deliveries and online purchases were shut down, and gift cards and credit are now no longer useable.

"It’s so sad because it’s the perfect place to study, get a snack, and it’s close to campus," said customer Linley Ryan.

The Chicago-based grocery stores announced a merger in November 2023. After the merger, the two retailers operated under the new name Outfox Hospitality.