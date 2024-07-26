FOX 4 adding more live local newscasts

Starting Monday, July 29, FOX 4 will broadcast more live local news during the work week.

The new shows include a full hour of news at 4 p.m. with anchors Heather Hays and Hanna Battah. They will be joined by meteorologist Ali Turiano.

Steve Eagar and Heather Hays will anchor a 30-minute newscast at 6:30 p.m.

You can watch the new programs on FOX 4, FOX4News.com and our free streaming platform, FOX LOCAL.

As part of the changes, Paige Ellenberger will take Hanna Battah's spot on the anchor desk on Good Day from 4 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Judge Judy will also shift from 4 p.m. to 3 p.m.

FOX 4 News Schedule (Monday-Friday)