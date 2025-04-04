Dallas weather: Rain, storms expected early Saturday

The Brief Storms are expected to move through North Texas early Saturday morning. A flood watch is in effect for areas to the north and east. It will be chilly this weekend with high temperatures in the 50s.



It will be a wet start to the morning on Saturday as storms move in overnight and will stick around.

The storms are expected to bring a hail threat to parts of our area along with flooding chances to the east and northeast.

Saturday Forecast: Rain, chance of hail

Timeline:

Rain and storm chances are up to 90% overnight Friday into Saturday.

Storms will start out to our west around 1 a.m.

They should reach the Metroplex around 3 a.m. and stick around until about noon.

Hail is our primary threat overnight into Saturday morning. We could see ping pong ball-size hail with winds up to 55 miles per hour.

A few lingering, chilly rain showers will stick around on Saturday night, especially to the north and northwest.

A flood watch has been issued for the eastern parts of our area until 7 a.m. on Sunday.

It will be breezy and cool this weekend. Temperatures will top out in the high 50s this weekend.

Live Radar

Sunday Forecast: Chilly!

Temperatures will start off in the upper 30s and low 40s on Sunday morning. They will get to 54 degrees as winds calm down.

7-Day Forecast

Temperatures will climb through next week, with high temperatures reaching the 80s again by mid-week.