Dallas weather: Rain, storms expected early Saturday
It will be a wet start to the morning on Saturday as storms move in overnight and will stick around.
The storms are expected to bring a hail threat to parts of our area along with flooding chances to the east and northeast.
Saturday Forecast: Rain, chance of hail
Timeline:
Rain and storm chances are up to 90% overnight Friday into Saturday.
Storms will start out to our west around 1 a.m.
They should reach the Metroplex around 3 a.m. and stick around until about noon.
Hail is our primary threat overnight into Saturday morning. We could see ping pong ball-size hail with winds up to 55 miles per hour.
A few lingering, chilly rain showers will stick around on Saturday night, especially to the north and northwest.
A flood watch has been issued for the eastern parts of our area until 7 a.m. on Sunday.
It will be breezy and cool this weekend. Temperatures will top out in the high 50s this weekend.
Live Radar
Sunday Forecast: Chilly!
Temperatures will start off in the upper 30s and low 40s on Sunday morning. They will get to 54 degrees as winds calm down.
7-Day Forecast
Temperatures will climb through next week, with high temperatures reaching the 80s again by mid-week.
