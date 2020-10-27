Four more Dallas bars have liquor license suspended for COVID-19 violations

article

Four Dallas bars had their liquor permits suspended for 30 days for failing to follow the state's COVID-19 safety standards.

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission says High Fives, Shuck N Jive, Alamo Club and Bungalow all violated the requirements.

Among the rules are keeping indoor customer capacity capped and enforcing social distancing.

Agents inspected 1,200 businesses last week and said the four Dallas bars were the only ones found not in compliance.

Two bars in North Texas had their licenses suspended last week – Whippersnapper in Dallas and Ampersand in Fort Worth.

