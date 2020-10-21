TABC suspends liquor permit for North Texas bars violating COVID-19 restrictions

article

Four bars in Tarrant County were cited last weekend for not following COVID-19 safety protocols just days after the county judge allowed bars to reopen.

The Ambersand in Fort Worth had its permit suspended for 30 days by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.

Fort Worth’s code compliance director said the 7th Street bar area was very crowded this past weekend. He compared it to the Las Vegas strip with people on the sidewalk moving in all directions.

“1:30 in the morning and this is the line of people waiting to get into one of the bars down there. The line was three blocks long,” Brandon Bennett said. “Very few of them were wearing masks while they were on the street but by the time they got to the door they put a mask on which means they had masks, they were just putting them in their pocket.”

“People who are not doing those things, not continuing to be careful are going to ruin it for everyone and I don’t know how to state that any more bluntly than I just did,” said Fort Worth Councilwoman Ann Zadeh.

A Dallas bar also had its liquor permit suspended for 30 days for violating COVID-19 guidelines.

The TABC said the Whippersnapper on Lower Greenville in Dallas opened up illegally.

Unlike Tarrant County, bars in Dallas County have not yet been allowed to reopen.

Some are allowed to operate as restaurants if food sales are higher than liquor sales but the Whippersnapper reportedly did not even have that permit.