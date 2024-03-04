Local volleyball team collects donations for wildfire victims

A Keller ISD school is collecting donations to help families affected by the panhandle wildfires.

The Fossil Ridge High School volleyball team collected donations for wildfire victims and firefighters over the weekend.

The team’s head coach said the response so far has been huge with so many people reaching out to see how they can pitch in.

And the collection will continue to grow.

On Monday morning, the team was back out in front of the school collecting things like non-perishable food items, hygiene supplies, baby items, and sports drinks for victims and the firefighters.

The head volleyball coach said the whole idea started when a parent who has family in the panhandle reached out and asked if there was anything the team could do to help.

The coach then reached out to the administration to get approval and it went from there.

Now it’s become an effort the entire school has gotten behind.

Featured article

"I know several classes are having competitions against each other. The teachers have really stepped up. The response here at Fossil Ridge High School, as I knew it would be, has been great. We’re hoping it will really pick up and we can fill the buses up. And that would be a great problem to have is to not have enough room for all the stuff," said Coach Hollie Huston.

The team will be outside the school collecting donations until 4 p.m. every afternoon through Wednesday.

On Thursday, the team plans to pack two school buses with all the donations and head to Amarillo to hand out the supplies in-person.