Fort Worth’s Fourth to light up the sky with fireworks Sunday night

Fort Worth is prepared to celebrate the Fourth of July with festivities and a fireworks show Sunday night.

Organizers of Fort Worth’s Fourth said it will be the largest fireworks show in North Texas.

The gates will open at 6 p.m., and will begin flooding the banks of the Trinity River.

It’s hot, so a main attraction will be floating in the river to keep cool. People will have to bring their own tube to float in the Trinity, but there will be vendors and live music.

Fireworks are slated to start at 9:30 p.m.

The team at Extreme Pyrotechnics have been living on the grounds since Monday, making sure the show is set up.

They said they have about three tons of explosives ready to go.

The president and owner of Extreme Pyrotechnics, Mike Wagner, was out with his team Sunday afternoon putting on the finishing touches.

"This show has gotten bigger and bigger every year. Been doing it 12 years. Been adding mystery items. People notice the ones that come every year, the groupies I would call them. They don’t know if they want to run to their car or run over here and save someone’s life because it’s that intense," Wagner said. "I can promise this is going to be loudest finale they have ever had at this show. That is all I can tell you."

FOX4News.com will also have a live stream of the fireworks from Fort Worth’s Fourth.

Advertisement

Click here for a list of 4th of July events in North Texas.