Fort Worth’s Fourth celebration among several 4th of July events Sunday, Monday

Many North Texas cities are preparing for their Fourth of July celebrations Saturday night and Monday.

That includes Fort Worth, where Panther Island Pavilion will be packed with North Texans celebrating the holiday Monday night.

Panther Island Pavilion, along the Trinity River, was mostly empty Sunday, but some were setting up early ahead of Monday’s Fourth of July celebration.

"We’re here just to have some fun, watch this beautiful fireworks display," Tracy Torres said.

Torres runs the food truck, TNT Roasted Corn. He was getting ready to sell his dishes.

"We serve roasted corn, roasted potatoes, corn stuffed roasted potatoes," he said.

Selling some food while those attending grab a seat to the largest fireworks show in North Texas.

"We have a new fireworks vendor this year," event spokesman Matt Oliver said.

Oliver said they’ll have swimming, live music, and plenty of options for all ages.

The event begins at 5 p.m. Monday, with the 30-minute grand finale fireworks display at 9:30 p.m.

An issue that’s somewhat typical for this time of year is the heat.

We’re looking at triple-digit temperatures Monday. Oliver said guests can bring a water bottle to use at filling stations.

"So if you bring one in, you know you can stay hydrated all day for free," he added.

Vendors are certainly expecting a scorcher, but they said it’ll all be worth it once fireworks take over the sky.

"Well, we just do a lot of sweating, but we keep on moving," Torres said.