Fort Worth woman pleads for hit-and-run driver who killed her brother to come forward

A Fort Worth woman grieving the loss of her brother killed in a hit-and-run is hoping someone comes forward with information that leads to the driver.

Gena Eppard is heart sick after someone struck and killed her younger brother, 58-year-old Jody Davis, and kept going.

It was the morning of July 6 when Davis was walking along the service road of I-35W near Allen Avenue.

"It was at 6 o’clock in the morning. He was crossing the street right here and was struck by a vehicle I assume coming through this way. Hard enough that he didn’t make it," she said.

Eppard has handed out flyers and checked with people in the area. She says her brother was well known as he often walked the area. Eppard says he lived in a group home nearby.

"I’m just hoping that anybody who saw anything would come forward and help us have closure for Jody," she said.

Eppard shared video of her brother, who liked music and dancing. She says most recently Davis worked various service jobs at restaurants, managing life after a diagnosis of schizophrenia in the late 90s.

Police have little to go on.

"We know a couple of these gas stations, they do have surveillance video of the street. However, the incident was not captured on their camera view," said Fort Worth Officer Daniel Segura. "Maybe somebody can say I drove by, and this is what I saw. And that can actually help us a lot."

Eppard says she last spoke to her brother by phone on the fourth of July, and she told him she loved him. She has a message for the person who hit him.

"I think it would be hard to sleep at night. I can’t imagine waking up every day knowing that I killed somebody. He’s dead. They need to come forward," she said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Fort Worth Police Department.