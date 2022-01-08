Fort Worth Walmart temporarily closing for COVID-19 cleaning
FORT WORTH, Texas - Another North Texas Walmart location is temporarily closing for COVID-19 sanitizing.
This latest closure is happening in Fort Worth, at the Walmart on Anderson Boulevard.
Crews began cleaning the building Saturday afternoon, and Walmart said that location won't re-open until Monday at 6 a.m.
Walmart has been temporarily closing stores in counties across the U.S. with high infection rates.
The company recently closed a neighborhood market in Richardson for cleaning - until Sunday morning.
