Fort Worth Walmart temporarily closing for COVID-19 cleaning

Another North Texas Walmart location is temporarily closing for COVID-19 sanitizing.

This latest closure is happening in Fort Worth, at the Walmart on Anderson Boulevard.

Crews began cleaning the building Saturday afternoon, and Walmart said that location won't re-open until Monday at 6 a.m.

Walmart has been temporarily closing stores in counties across the U.S. with high infection rates.

The company recently closed a neighborhood market in Richardson for cleaning - until Sunday morning.

