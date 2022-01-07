Richardson Walmart temporarily closes for COVID-19 cleaning

article

Walmart is temporarily closing another neighborhood market in North Texas for sanitizing.

The neighborhood market on Buckingham Road in Richardson closed Friday afternoon and won't reopen until Sunday morning at 6 a.m.

Even though the CDC has now determined that disinfecting surfaces is not "typically necessary," Walmart has been temporarily closing stores in counties across the country with high-infection rates.

Scientists say updating ventilation systems would have a much bigger impact on fighting the spread.

This is the second Walmart in North Texas to temporarily close, recently. The Uptown Dallas location closed for two days at the end of 2021.

