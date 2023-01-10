Fort Worth to vote on extending teen curfew

The Fort Worth City Council is considering an extension to a curfew ordinance for teenagers. Residents have another chance to voice their opinion on the issue too.

Currently, children in Fort Worth must be with an adult if they’re out late.

Juveniles under the age of 17 cannot be out alone between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday or midnight and 6 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

The ordinance has been in place since 1994, but a state statute requires the council to review and vote on it every three years.

Fort Worth police argue it helps curb juvenile issues, including gun violence. Just last week, two teens died in a triple shooting on the city’s west side.

Police said they have issued 120 citations for curfew violations over the past three years. They carry a fine of $500.

The city held two public hearings on the ordinance at the end of last year.

During Tuesday's meeting, the city council will hear public comments one last time before voting on whether to extend the curfew for another three years.

Anyone who wants to speak during the meeting must register online at www.fortworthtexas.gov/news/2023/1/curfew-final-heariung.

The current ordinance is set to expire Saturday.