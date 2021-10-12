Fort Worth to proclaim Tuesday ‘Tay Day’ in honor of Atatiana Jefferson

The Fort Worth City Council will honor a woman who was shot and killed by a former police officer.

The family and friends of Atatiana Jefferson will be there as the city proclaims Tuesday "Tay Day." Tay was Jefferson’s nickname.

RELATED: Effort to rename highway for Atatiana Jefferson hits roadblock

She was killed two years ago by an officer who resigned and is awaiting trial on murder charges.

It happened while Jefferson was babysitting her nephew at her mother’s home. A neighbor called police because the home’s door was left open.

Then-officer Aaron Dean went around to the back of the home unannounced. He shot and killed Jefferson through a back window.

Over the weekend, there was a parade in Jefferson’s honor in downtown Fort Worth.

RELATED: Parade held to remember Atatiana Jefferson nearly 2 years after her death

"It really helped with a lot of the pain we're feeling at this moment. It helps to see the community is standing behind us and supporting us so that feels good," said Ashley Carr, her sister.

Dean’s murder trial is set to begin next month.

Advertisement

RELATED: Trial date set for ex-officer charged with Atatiana Jefferson's murder