Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo opens in new home

Fort Worth
FOX 4
FORT WORTH, Texas - The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo kicks off Friday at Dickies Arena.

This is the first year the stock show and rodeo is being held at the newly built arena, which is right next door to the Will Rogers Memorial Coliseum west of Downtown Fort Worth.

Livestock and equestrian competitions, as well as the traditional music and food, make it such a special event. And the beautiful, state-of-the-art facility is sure to be another crowd-pleaser.

“We are so excited. You know we had our grand opening back in October/November but we fell like this is really the time that we can roll out the red carpet and we can show the city of Fort Worth how ready we are,” said Allissa Cunningham, the communications manager for Dickies Arena.

Dickies Arena has the second-largest continuous video board in the country, which will be great for rodeo replays. It also has a fan zone, a Texas-themed bar and seating area that overlooks the dirt and a wine tent.

When it comes to the food, Dickies Arena will offer unique options at the concession stands like a Cuban sandwich with in-house smoked pulled pork, garlic parmesan fries, jalapeno cheddar sausage on a stick, couscous and dried fruit salad and bacon mac and cheese in a croissant cone.

“The bacon mac and cheese in a croissant cone is hot, fresh, gooey, stick to your ribs kind of fun. It cannot be missed,” said catering manager Julie Margolin.

This year’s stock show and rodeo runs through Feb. 8. Dickies Arena is larger than the old Will Rogers Memorial Coliseum but Cunningham said some nights are already close to selling out.

Link: www.fwssr.com