Man who fired automatic weapon in Fort Worth arrested after standoff, police say

A man who police said fired an automatic weapon in far southwest Fort Worth was taken into custody after briefly getting into a standoff with police Saturday.

Fort Worth police said this started just after 11 a.m., when officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 6800 block of Coldwater Canyon Road.

When officers arrived, they said the man was firing an automatic weapon in the air and toward nearby apartments.

He then barricaded himself inside the home he was at, damaged things inside the home, and reportedly threatened to harm himself.

Eventually, SWAT team members were able to detain the man.

The suspect’s name was not released. It’s unclear what charges he could face.