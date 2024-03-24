Burglary suspect shot by victim, Fort Worth police say

article

Fort Worth police said a car burglary suspect was critically injured after being shot by one of the people in the vehicle early Sunday morning.

This happened just before 3 a.m., near Hemphill Street and W. Bolt Street.

Officers found that someone had been shot. They were taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Investigators said the person who had been shot had just burglarized a vehicle with people inside, and they were shot by one of the people in the vehicle.

Police said the burglary victims remained on scene and are cooperating.

No further details have been released as police continue their investigation.