Police arrest woman accused of fatally stabbing sister in Fort Worth back in 2022

Fort Worth police believe they've captured the person who stabbed a woman to death back in June 2022.

Detectives arrested Breanna Williams this week.

They said an argument inside an apartment ended with Williams grabbing a knife and stabbing her sister, Porsche Smith.

Witnesses said Williams left the apartment while another sister tried to help Smith.

Williams is charged with murder.

Police have not said why it took nearly two years to make an arrest.