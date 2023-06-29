Expand / Collapse search

Fort Worth shuts down Central Library location

By
Published 
Fort Worth
FOX 4
article

FORT WORTH, Texas - The Fort Worth Central Library is closing its doors permanently on Friday.

The downtown building on Third Street was sold to a real estate developer.

Library officials said they are looking for new space to lease in downtown Fort Worth.

Related

Dallas Public Library system back up weeks after ransomware attack
article

Dallas Public Library system back up weeks after ransomware attack

Since the attack that took down many city systems in early May, librarians had to check out books, DVDs and other material by hand.

The future location needs to be large enough for all the books, public computers, and programs the library offers.

"We know there is a strong desire to have a downtown Fort Worth Public Library, and our plan is to provide a library in a more usable and accessible package," said interim Library Director Marilyn Marvin. "There will be some downtime as the space is reconfigured to provide the best library experience possible."

Related

Texas lawmakers OK bill that aims to keep sexually explicit material out of school libraries
article

Texas lawmakers OK bill that aims to keep sexually explicit material out of school libraries

Approved by both chambers, the bill is now on its way to the governor. Unless he vetoes it, the bill will become law, which means book vendors will have to assign ratings to books based on depictions or references to sex.

In the meantime, residents can still go to any of the other Fort Worth Public Library locations.

The Northside Branch Library on Park Street will be the closest to the downtown area.