Fort Worth shuts down Central Library location

article

The Fort Worth Central Library is closing its doors permanently on Friday.

The downtown building on Third Street was sold to a real estate developer.

Library officials said they are looking for new space to lease in downtown Fort Worth.

Related article

The future location needs to be large enough for all the books, public computers, and programs the library offers.

"We know there is a strong desire to have a downtown Fort Worth Public Library, and our plan is to provide a library in a more usable and accessible package," said interim Library Director Marilyn Marvin. "There will be some downtime as the space is reconfigured to provide the best library experience possible."

Related article

In the meantime, residents can still go to any of the other Fort Worth Public Library locations.

The Northside Branch Library on Park Street will be the closest to the downtown area.