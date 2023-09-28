Fort Worth adds red bus lanes in downtown

The city of Fort Worth wants drivers to take notice of something new downtown – bus lanes that are now painted red on a busy street.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday morning for the freshly painted red lanes on Jones Street between 8th and 9th streets.

City officials said red paint should make it easier for drivers to see the lanes and hopefully cut back on any confusion.

The lanes are also expected to make bus service more efficient.

Fort Worth is now the fifth city to add the safety enhancement. Austin and Houston also have red bus lanes.