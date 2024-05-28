Expand / Collapse search
Fort Worth police to release video of shootout that injured officer

By
Published  May 28, 2024 10:41am CDT
Fort Worth
FOX 4

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are holding a news conference on Tuesday where they expect to release video of a shootout with a suspect earlier this month.

The shooting happened on Sunday, May 19 in the Stop Six neighborhood, in southeast Fort Worth.

A police alert flagged a car as being connected to a shooting from the day before.

An officer followed the vehicle and the suspect pulled over.

Fort Worth officer hurt in shootout with suspect

A Fort Worth police officer is out of the hospital and recovering after being injured in a shootout.

Police say the suspect raised his hands to make the officer believe he was surrendering. Then, he opened fire.

The officer then shot back. During the exchange, he was hit by flying debris and shards of glass.

The suspect took off from the scene, according to police. The officer gave chase until his patrol car became inoperable.

The suspect, Devoreia Thompson, was caught by Arlington police. 

Devoreia Thompson

Family members said Thompson was diagnosed with schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and more.

The injured officer had been with the department for a year and a half, joining the force from a neighboring agency.

He was released from the hospital the next day.

READ MORE: Man killed in Fort Worth homeless encampment shooting

Fort Worth police are expected to hold the news conference at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

You can watch it live on this page