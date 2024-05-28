Man killed in Fort Worth homeless encampment shooting

article

Police are investigating a fatal shooting at a homeless encampment in Fort Worth.

It happened just before 2 a.m. Tuesday behind a business on Hemphill Street, in south Fort Worth.

Officers responded to the area. They found a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound about a block away.

Detectives are now canvassing the area, interviewing witnesses, and looking for security video to determine what happened.

They have not yet made any arrests.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office is still working to identify the victim.