Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from TUE 11:07 AM CDT until TUE 11:45 AM CDT, Anderson County
17
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until TUE 11:45 AM CDT, Anderson County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Navarro County, Henderson County, Anderson County
Flash Flood Warning
until TUE 12:00 PM CDT, Johnson County, Ellis County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 10:24 AM CDT until TUE 1:30 PM CDT, Van Zandt County, Henderson County
Flash Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Kaufman County, Ellis County, Navarro County, Henderson County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 11:00 AM CDT until THU 2:00 PM CDT, Dallas County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 9:00 AM CDT until WED 4:00 AM CDT, Dallas County
River Flood Warning
until WED 3:54 AM CDT, Dallas County
Flood Warning
from TUE 10:59 AM CDT until TUE 12:30 PM CDT, Tarrant County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 12:53 PM CDT until THU 7:20 AM CDT, Hunt County, Rockwall County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 5:57 PM CDT until THU 5:18 PM CDT, Hunt County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 5:16 PM CDT until WED 2:53 PM CDT, Collin County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 1:40 PM CDT until WED 11:31 PM CDT, Collin County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 10:40 AM CDT until FRI 2:40 AM CDT, Denton County
Flood Warning
from TUE 10:50 AM CDT until TUE 12:45 PM CDT, Wise County, Denton County, Collin County, Tarrant County, Dallas County, Rockwall County, Kaufman County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until TUE 12:00 PM CDT, Freestone County, Henderson County, Anderson County

Man killed in Fort Worth homeless encampment shooting

By
Published  May 28, 2024 10:27am CDT
Fort Worth
FOX 4
article

FORT WORTH, Texas - Police are investigating a fatal shooting at a homeless encampment in Fort Worth.

It happened just before 2 a.m. Tuesday behind a business on Hemphill Street, in south Fort Worth.

Officers responded to the area. They found a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound about a block away.

Detectives are now canvassing the area, interviewing witnesses, and looking for security video to determine what happened.

They have not yet made any arrests.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office is still working to identify the victim.