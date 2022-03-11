Fort Worth police seek reckless driver in connection to fatal crash on I-20
article
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are looking for a reckless driver in connection with a deadly crash earlier this week.
The wreck happened Tuesday night, along I-20, near the ramp to get on I-35.
Police said a reckless driver, possibly driving a red Dodge Charger, was in the area at the time of the crash.
One person died and another person was taken to a hospital following the crash.
Anyone with information is asked to call Fort Worth police at 817-392-4888.
