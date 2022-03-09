1 dead, 1 injured in crash on I-20 in Fort Worth

article

One person was killed and another person was injured in a crash Tuesday night in Fort Worth.

The wreck happened just before 8:30 p.m., when officers found a car that hit a bridge pillar at westbound I-20 and the entrance ramp from southbound I-35.

Police said there were two people in the vehicle during the single-vehicle crash.

One person was pronounced dead, and the other person in the vehicle was taken to a hospital. Police did not say how badly the second person was injured.

No further details have been released at this time.

