Fort Worth police seek armed robbers also involved in ATM robberies in Houston

Fort Worth police are searching for a group of robbers who are also wanted for questioning in Houston.

Police released surveillance video from a convenience store robbery that happened last week.

In the video, three people run into the store.

Two of them force store employees on the ground, while the other robber breaks into the ATM to steal the cash.

No further details were released, but police said these suspects are also involved in ATM robberies in the Houston area.

