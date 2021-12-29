Fort Worth police searching for suspects who shot repo man, led police on chase

Fort Worth police are still looking for two suspects who shot a repo man last week and then led police on a chase that ended at Hulen Mall.

Police released pictures of 18-year-old Julio James Soto. One of them was taken by the very man police said he shot.

Soto and a young girl reportedly pointed guns at the victim, demanding he stop trying to tow a car.

The tow truck driver was shot and the car was stolen. Police said Soto and a group of people, including a 7-year-old, then led officers on a chase.

"The actual driver was able to take photos of Mr. Soto and give us nice clear pictures that we weren’t able to just identify him, but know exactly who he is and that he did the shooting," said Buddy Calzada, with Fort Worth PD.

Police said the injured tow truck driver called them just before noon back on Tuesday, December 21, saying he was shot while trying to repossess a car at the Timber Ridge Apartment complex near Loop 820 and I-20 in south Fort Worth.

He told police the fugitive, now identified as Soto, and a juvenile female both had guns, confronted him, and opened fire.

"It was just a very dangerous situation for this wrecker driver. He was shot at multiple times. Luckily, he was only struck once in the arm," Calzada said.

Officer Calzada said Soto, the female suspect, a 7-year-old child, and two others got into the car and drove off, with Soto behind the wheel.

"There’s a possibility that one of the other individuals in that car could have pointed the weapon at him as well, but didn't actually do the shooting," Calzada added.

Police tracked the car through its GPS and attempted a traffic stop on Rodeo Street in southeast Fort Worth.

They said Soto led officers on a pursuit down I-20, which ended when he crashed into the concrete barriers near Macy’s at Hulen Mall.

The mall was evacuated during the search for suspects.

Soto and the juvenile female took off and are still on the run.

Police said they found the 7-year-old and the other two passengers.

"Ended in a very dangerous situation for everybody that was just doing some Christmas shopping," Calzada said.

Investigators said the car was registered to a woman, but it's unclear if she was one of the people in the car.

Calzada said the other passengers have not been charged yet, but could face charges as the investigation unfolds.

Soto faces four charges, including aggravated assault, endangering a child, evading arrest, and illegal possession of a firearm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fort Worth police.